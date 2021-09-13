Also available on the nbc app

A noticeable celeb is going to be missing from the Met Gala this year, Kylie Jenner. The 24-year-old beauty mogul, who is currently pregnant with her second child, revealed on her Instagram Story that she will be missing fashions biggest night. "I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year. I can't wait to see all the looks," she wrote. Kylie dropping out of the Met Gala came as a surprise to many since she has been in New York City for fashion week and has been showing off her baby bump with some impressive fashion at a few events.

