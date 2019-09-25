Kylie Jenner Hospitalized For 'Flu-Like' Symptoms With Caitlyn Jenner By Her Side

Also available on the NBC app

Is Kylie Jenner under the weather? The reality star has reportedly been hospitalized for "flu-like" symptoms, according to multiple reports. The reports also claim that the makeup mogul has already been released from the hospital. King Kylie was supposed to take the Emmys stage Sunday with her sisters Kim and Kendall but she skipped out because of the illness, a source told People. The 22-year-old's reported illness comes ahead of her anticipated Kylie X Balmain drop which will launch on Friday after the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week.

Appearing: