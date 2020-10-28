Also available on the nbc app

Kylie Jenner is getting real about the parts of herself she keeps off of social media. The cosmetics mogul filmed a YouTube collab with James Charles this week, and while he gave her some spooky Halloween makeup, she opened up about the fact that she doesn't feel like she can be 100 percent herself online anymore. “I think that I showed my personality, my true personality, for so long on Vine … As I got bigger and bigger, I just realized like, I don't know – When people used to say mean things about who I really am and my personality and what I love the most about myself, it would hurt me more than almost playing a character, not showing people everything,” she explained.

