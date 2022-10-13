Main Content

Kylie Jenner & Hailey Bieber Dress As Witches With Green Body Paint For Early Halloween Fun

CLIP10/13/22

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are going green! The famous friends joined forces to celebrate Halloween a bit early, both dressing as witches. They pulled out all the stops for their spooky looks, wearing gothic attire and painting their skin bright green. Kylie shared a TikTok video of her and Hailey going out for pizza in their costumes. Hailey also shared an Instagram photo of Kylie embracing a skeleton in her bathtub.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, hailey baldwin, celebrity, Halloween, entertainment
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.