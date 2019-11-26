Kylie Jenner Gives Tour Of Daughter Stormi's Playroom Filled With Barbies And Louis Vuitton

Also available on the NBC app

Stormi Webster's playroom is a 1-year-old's dream come true! Kylie Jenner shared a peek inside her baby girl's hangout, which includes tons of cool toys and designer purses. Little Stormi is clearly obsessed with her Barbie dolls, who have a shiny pink convertible and lots of fun accessories. The tot also has a life-size kitchen set to whip up tasty treats and a closet decked out with the finest duds, including a personalized Louis Vuitton bag!

Appearing: