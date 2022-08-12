Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Kylie Jenner Gifted $100K Rare Hermès Birkin from Mom Kris For Her 25th Birthday: 'They Made Three'

CLIP08/12/22

Kylie Jenner is doing amazing sweetie! The Kylie Cosmetics founder has a new $100K Hermès Birkin Purse to add to her collection thanks to Kris Jenner. The 25-year-old was gifted the rare rust colored handbag from her mom while on a yacht to celebrate her birthday earlier this week and explained just how unique the jaw-dropping present is on TikTok. "They made three of these. So silly," Kylie said in the clip.

NRS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Kylie Jenner, birkin, Kris Jenner, purse, Hermés, birthday, Kim Kardashian
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.