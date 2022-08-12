Kylie Jenner is doing amazing sweetie! The Kylie Cosmetics founder has a new $100K Hermès Birkin Purse to add to her collection thanks to Kris Jenner. The 25-year-old was gifted the rare rust colored handbag from her mom while on a yacht to celebrate her birthday earlier this week and explained just how unique the jaw-dropping present is on TikTok. "They made three of these. So silly," Kylie said in the clip.

