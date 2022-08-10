Kylie Jenner is 25 and she's getting a lot of love from her famous family and friends! The "Kylie Cosmetics" founder celebrated her milestone year with a birthday breakfast surrounded by her loved ones including her sister, Kendall Jenner, and her daughter, Stormi. The mom of two shared a video of the fun on her TikTok on Wednesday. "It's my birthdayyyyyy," she wrote alongside the clip. Her mom, Kris Jenner, also shared a heartfelt tribute to her baby girl. "I am beyond proud of you," she said.

TV-PG S2022 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight