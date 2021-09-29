Also available on the nbc app

Kylie Jenner just loves being a mama! In a recent interview with Elle, the beauty mogul, who just launched her new baby care line, explained that she has always felt a strong calling to be a parent. "Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do ... Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years," she said.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution