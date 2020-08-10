Also available on the NBC app

Happy birthday, Kylie Jenner! The makeup mogul turned 23 on August 10, and key members of the Kardashian family celebrated her milestone on social media. Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian both shared lengthy Instagram tributes for Kylie. "You have a heart of solid gold. You leave everybody better after meeting them. I sincerely thank God every single day for you and the rest of my family!" Khloé wrote in hers. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner posted a serious of childhood photos of her and Kylie, writing, "You're still so tiny to me."

