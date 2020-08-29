Main Content

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Tummy On Paris Trip With Fai Khadra But Gets Backlash Over Jet-Set Lifestyle

CLIP08/28/20

Kylie Jenner is all about that jet-set life, but not everyone is a fan of her travels! The makeup mogul raised eyebrows with her latest series of sexy Instagram snaps in which she looks positively blissed-out on a trip to Paris with family friend Fai Khadra. Kylie flashed her toned tummy in a sheer crop top with the French capital's stunning architecture in the background. Though a few famous friends weighed in with praise and approval for Kylie's getaway and carefree style, some followers thought her choice to go overseas during the coronavirus pandemic wasn't the best look.

