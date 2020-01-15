Kylie Jenner Files Trademarks For Possible Kylie Con And Museum (Reports)

Also available on the NBC app

Could a Kylie Jenner convention and museum be on the way? Sure sounds like it! The beauty mogul reportedly filed trademark applications for "Kylie Con," "Kylie Kon" and "Kylie Museum," hinting that fans may soon have major new ways to celebrate and engage with the reality star. Washington, D.C. attorney Josh Gerben was first to share the news, tweeting that Kylie's filings were made on Jan. 9 and documents indicate the phrases will be used on merchandise as well as for classes, workshops, consultation services and more.

