Kylie Jenner Drops $12K On Blinged-Out Beanie Baby At Justin Bieber's Charity Auction (Reports)

Also available on the NBC app

Kylie Jenner reportedly dropped $12,000 on a blinged-out beanie baby at Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's charity auction on Dec. 13, and her daughter Stormi won't even get to play with it! That might sound like a lot of dough for just one stuffed bear, but this isn't a toy – it's a work of art. Artist Dan Life created a crystal-encrusted update on the classic "Erin" beanie baby from the '90s, shamrock and all. Only a few are in existence and Kylie scored one of them for a great cause – Justin and Hailey's event benefits Los Angeles families in need.

Appearing: