Kylie Jenner is defending her recent photos at a cosmetics facility. On Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder responded to makeup artist, Kevin James Bennet's claim that the 24-year-old did not follow "proper sanitation protocols" when visiting a lab. "Kevin - this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility," she wrote in part on Instagram. "I would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner. That's completely unacceptable I agree. This is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing."

