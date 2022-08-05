Main Content

Kylie Jenner Defends Her Photos At Cosmetics Lab After Being Called Out For 'Unsanitary' Practices

Kylie Jenner is defending her recent photos at a cosmetics facility. On Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder responded to makeup artist, Kevin James Bennet's claim that the 24-year-old did not follow "proper sanitation protocols" when visiting a lab. "Kevin - this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility," she wrote in part on Instagram. "I would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner. That's completely unacceptable I agree. This is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing."

