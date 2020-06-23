Also available on the nbc app

Blonde hair — don't care! Kylie Jenner has kicked off the summer season with the debut of a new platinum 'do. Following a girls' night out on the town, the 22-year-old reality star showed off her fresh icy locks as she posed for a sultry Instagram snap in a mesh Gucci bra. According to the Daily Mail, Kylie showed off her latest hair transformation when she hit up Catch restaurant in Los Angeles with pal Yris Palmer. The dinner date marked one of the few times the makeup mogul has been spotted in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appearing: