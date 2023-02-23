Main Content

Kylie Jenner Debunks Rumors That She & Hailey Bieber Shaded Selena Gomez's Eyebrows

CLIP02/23/23

There's no shade between Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. The 25-year-old reality star took to the comments section of a fan's TikTok video on Wednesday to dispute speculation that she and Hailey Bieber shaded Selena's eyebrows. "This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly," Kylie commented. Selena responded. "Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!," she penned.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, tiktok, social media, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.