There's no shade between Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. The 25-year-old reality star took to the comments section of a fan's TikTok video on Wednesday to dispute speculation that she and Hailey Bieber shaded Selena's eyebrows. "This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly," Kylie commented. Selena responded. "Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!," she penned.

