Mother-daughter matching will never go out of style for Kylie Jenner and Stormi! The 25-year-old makeup mogul stepped out in New York City on Tuesday night with her 5-year-old mini-me to attend the Jean Paul Gaultier X Webster launch of the ready-to-wear flowers collection. Kylie, who is the face of the new campaign, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier sheer nude and floral midi dress over a nude bra and corset, while her tiny fashionista rocked colorfully printed leggings paired with a ruched long-sleeved top also created by the high fashion designer. The "Kardashians" star also took to her Instagram to share some photos of she and Stormi having fun at the event, with Kylie captioning the post: "she's a jpg girl." Kylie and Stormi are staying loyal to JPG this week. The mother-daughter duo was also spotted leaving their hotel together on Monday night hand-in-hand before Kylie headed to the 2023 Met Gala and they were both sporting Jean Paul Gaultier ensembles.

