Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi Cuddle Up In Italy For Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding

CLIP05/21/22

Now that's amore! Kylie Jenner brought the cutest plus-one to sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in Italy over the weekend. The beauty mogul and her daughter, Stormi, posed for adorable photos on the Portofino coast while celebrating Kourt's nuptials with Travis Barker. Kylie also gave fans an up-close look at some of the lavish festivities and her jaw-dropping glam routine.

Tags: Kylie Jenner, kylie jenner stormi, kourtney kardashian travis barker, weddings
