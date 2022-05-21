Kaley Cuoco Beams While Showing Off Baby Bump As Tom Pelphrey Kisses Her Belly At Pumpkin Patch
CLIP 10/24/22
Main Content
Now that's amore! Kylie Jenner brought the cutest plus-one to sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in Italy over the weekend. The beauty mogul and her daughter, Stormi, posed for adorable photos on the Portofino coast while celebrating Kourt's nuptials with Travis Barker. Kylie also gave fans an up-close look at some of the lavish festivities and her jaw-dropping glam routine.