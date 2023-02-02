Kylie Jenner's baby boy, Aire, is racing into his 1st birthday! The 25-year-old took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a new video montage in honor of her son's big milestone. "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday," she captioned the post. Kylie also shared pics on her Instagram story to show off Aire's racecar-themed party! Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian also paid tribute to Aire.

TV-PG Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight