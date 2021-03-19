Also available on the nbc app

Kendall Jenner just had the sweetest heart-to-heart with sister Kylie about her high school insecurities, which got the makeup mogul very emotional! The sisters joined forces to drink tequila and film a “get ready with me” video for Kylie's YouTube channel. While filming, Kendall opened up about struggling with acne as a teen and getting support from Kylie. “I'd look at you, and I'd be like, ‘Can you see my acne?’ Clearly, you can see my acne – its bumps on your face. But every day, you would say, "No, you look beautiful,” she recalled. The story made Kylie cry, and she told her sibling she felt “so sad” hearing her say those words in the past.

