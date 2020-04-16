Also available on the nbc app

Kylie Jenner doesn’t have time for body shamers. A fan account posted a three-year-old video of the Kylie Cosmetics founder on Instagram and commenters weren’t kind about Kylie’s body image. One person wrote, “wow she’s so skinny here,” with another commenting, “she was better.” Well, Kylie wasn’t here for it and clapped back with a curt message about the life changes she’s been through since then, writing, “I birthed a baby.”

