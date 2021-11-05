Also available on the nbc app

Talk about a home run! Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott had an adorable support squad as they hit the field for a charity softball game this week. Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi cheered on the supermodel and the rapper at Minute Maid Park in Houston, where Kylie's sister and her beau joined an all-star lineup to benefit Travis' Cactus Jack Foundation. Kylie shared a slew of pics and vids from the event, including a peek at 3-year-old Stormi holding her famous dad's hand on the sidelines.

