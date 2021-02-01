Also available on the nbc app

Stormi Webster is three! Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to shower her baby girl with some love on her birthday by posting a series of never-before-seen snaps and a video montage. "Thank you god for sending this little soul to me. Crying today because I can't stop the time," Kylie captioned the gallery. "It's all the little things i'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years."

