Kylie Jenner has nothing but love for Travis Scott! The beauty mogul paid tribute to her hip-hop superstar ex in a heartfelt 28th birthday post on April 30, honoring him as "Daddy of the Year" to their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi. Though Kylie and Travis called off their romance in 2019, they've appeared to remain successful and supportive co-parents, and the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star even acknowledged in her caption that Stormi may have a preference when it comes to her famous parents!

