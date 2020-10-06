Also available on the nbc app

Kylie Jenner has the best little helper! The makeup mogul filmed an adorable video in the kitchen with 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster as they baked Halloween cookies together. The mother-daughter duo looked comfy and cozy in matching pajamas as they whipped up the sweet treats before decorating with frosting and lots of sprinkles. The mini cooking tutorial was released on the reality star's official YouTube channel, about a week after she took to social media to celebrate her baby girl's first day of homeschooling!

Appearing: