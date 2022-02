Also available on the nbc app

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's second child's name has been revealed and it is super unique. The former "Life of Kylie" star revealed on her Instagram Story on Friday that her newborn son's name is Wolf Webster. The former "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star and rapper welcomed their son on Feb. 2, just one day after their daughter Stormi turned four.

