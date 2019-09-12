Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Reveals Which Parent Loves Her The Most

Also available on the NBC app

Stormi Webster has no problem playing favorites with mom and dad! The adorable 1-year-old stole the spotlight on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" when she joined mama Kylie Jenner for a round of "Burning Questions." The 22-year-old makeup mogul dished on Stormi's favorite dance move and her biggest mess as the toddler eagerly rang the bell. The little one also gave papa Travis Scott the cutest shoutout when asked which parent loves her the most!

