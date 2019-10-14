Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Each Post Precious Videos Of Daughter Stormi

Also available on the NBC app

Stormi Webster is already dad Travis Scott's No. 1 fan! On Oct. 13, Travis shared a new video of his little girl grooving as she played his hit song, "Stargazing," on an iPhone. That same day, Kylie Jenner shared a separate video of her little girl playing at the playground. The sweet videos are the latest example of exes Travis and Kylie staying focused on co-parenting Stormi amid their split.

Appearing: