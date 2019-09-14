Access Hollywood
Kylie Jenner Admits Having A Baby Hasn't Hurt Her Sex Life With Travis Scott

CLIP09/14/19
Kylie Jenner is getting candid about her sex life! The 22-year-old mogul shared intimate details about her relationship during an interview with partner Travis Scott for Playboy's Pleasure Issue. When the rapper mentioned that having daughter Stormi hasn't hurt their sex life, Kylie agreed that they have proven the rumors to be wrong! The reality star also praised Travis for giving her confidence to embrace her sexuality after becoming a mom.

Tags: Access, Access Hollywood, Entertainment, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, Playboy, Celebrity News, Relationships
