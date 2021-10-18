Also available on the nbc app

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are feeling love from their family and friends following their engagement. Travis popped the question to Kourtney on the beach in Montecito, California on Sunday surrounded by dozens of red roses creating the shape of a heart. The Poosh founder shared the good news on Instagram, posting photos from the engagement and simply writing, "forever." Kim Kardashian shared a sweet video of the happy couple which included some shots of her giant diamond sparkler.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution