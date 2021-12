Also available on the nbc app

Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung Minkoff spoke to Access Hollywood at the 2021 People's Choice Awards red carpet and gave an update on how their friend Dorit Kemsley is doing following her home robbery. "I would say that she's absolutely struggling, when it first happened, she was in shock and now the reality has settled and it's going to take some time," Kyle said.

