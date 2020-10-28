Also available on the nbc app

Kyle Richards is always down for a good old-fashioned pajama party! "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star told All Access' Zuri Hall about her recent late-night hangout with besties Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick, which she documented on Instagram. "My husband was working, and Faye's husband was also working, so we said, 'Why don't we just do a girls night?' So we just did a little slumber party!" she recalled. The reality star also talked about her breast cancer awareness efforts, including holding the inaugural Kyle Richards Annual Mammogram Day at the Bedford Breast Center to expand access to mammograms for those who need them.

