Kyle Richards is setting the record straight! During Kathy Hilton's intimate viewing of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" at her home, the reality star exclusively told Access Hollywood what really went down between Lisa Vanderpump and that infamous bill. Kyle admitted that her former close pal isn't "nice" to her when they run into one another and the alleged bill is "very on par with the stuff Lisa does." Kyle also teased Teddi Mellencamp's upcoming cameo on the hit Bravo show and shared new details about "Housewives All-Stars." Plus, she shared if she thinks Kathy Hilton will become a full-time housewife next season!

