“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez for Access Daily which is filming the show remotely. Kyle explained that her and husband Mauricio Umansky are doing well while being quarantined in their home. “I have one planned with the housewives, some of them, not all of us are talking,” Kyle explained. She also teamed up with her housewives’ ladies to donate masks to Los Angeles hospital. Kyle never expected that she’d still be on the Bravo franchise 10 years later. “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

