Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have spoken out following divorce speculation. After People reported on Monday that "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" pair had separated after 27 years of marriage, Kyle and Mauricio took to their Instagrams late Monday night to share a joint statement to break their silence, "In regards to the news that came out about us today...Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio," they wrote. Access Hollywood has reached out to Kyle's team for comment.

