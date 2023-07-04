Main Content

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Speak Out Over Divorce Claims: 'We Have Had a Rough Year'

CLIP07/04/23

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have spoken out following divorce speculation. After People reported on Monday that "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" pair had separated after 27 years of marriage, Kyle and Mauricio took to their Instagrams late Monday night to share a joint statement to break their silence, "In regards to the news that came out about us today...Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio," they wrote. Access Hollywood has reached out to Kyle's team for comment.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Kyle Richards, Mauricio Ulansky, the real housewives of beverly hills, divorce, seperated, marriage, family, Love, relationship, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.