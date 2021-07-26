Main Content

Kyle Richards Hospitalized After Walking Into A Beehive: ‘I Am Allergic to Bees’

CLIP07/26/21
Kyle Richards found herself in a terrifying situation and had to be rushed to the hospital over the weekend. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star took to Instagram to share with fans that she was stung by bees after accidentally walking into their hive. "So this happened yesterday ... I walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times. If you know me at all you know I am allergic to bees and terrified of them," she shared

Clips

