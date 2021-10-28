Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and Lisa Rinna Rush to Dorit Kemsley's Side After Home Invasion

CLIP10/28/21
Also available on the nbc app

Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and Lisa Rinna are by Dorit Kemsley's side after she was reportedly held at gunpoint during a home invasion on Wednesday night. Access Hollywood saw her "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" costars outside of Dorit's Home on Thursday. DailyMail.com reported that three men broke into the reality star's Encino Hills home while she and her two children were in the house. The intruders are believed to have ransacked the house and reportedly got away with all of her jewelry and handbags.

Appearing:
Tags: Kyle Richards, erika jayne, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Real Housewives, home invasion, Beverly Hills, rhobh
S2021 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.