Also available on the nbc app

Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and Lisa Rinna are by Dorit Kemsley's side after she was reportedly held at gunpoint during a home invasion on Wednesday night. Access Hollywood saw her "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" costars outside of Dorit's Home on Thursday. DailyMail.com reported that three men broke into the reality star's Encino Hills home while she and her two children were in the house. The intruders are believed to have ransacked the house and reportedly got away with all of her jewelry and handbags.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution