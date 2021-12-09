Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt chatted with Access Hollywood about their new Christmas flick, "The Real Housewives of the North Pole." The costars revealed what fans can expect from the movie and Betsy shared if she got any housewife pointers from the "RHOBH" star. Plus, Kyle gushed over her daughter Farrah's engagement and revealed if her upcoming wedding will be as big as niece Paris Hilton's recent nuptials. "The Real Housewives of the North Pole" is available to stream on Peacock now.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight