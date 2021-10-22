Also available on the nbc app

Kumail Nanjiani took character acting to a whole new level! While Kumail and costar Lauren Ridloff chatted with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about their new movie, "Eternals," Kumail revealed the hilarious reason why he didn't drink water on set for a "couple weeks." Plus, Lauren talked about how close the cast still is and spilled on the movie night Angelina Jolie hosted for all the kids. "Eternals" hits theaters Nov. 5.

