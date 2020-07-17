Also available on the nbc app

Reality dating show "Labor of Love" follows 41-year-old Kristy Katzmann as she searches for a potential father for her future baby, but did she find her happy ending? "I think fans will be happy," Kristy teased to Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover of the show’s result. "I think right now there are a few different ways this can unfold ... I think, at the end of the day, if this is about my journey, it's about pursuing motherhood." The "Labor of Love" season finale airs July 16 at 9/8c on Fox.

