Twenty-five years after the disappearance of 19-year-old student Kristin Smart from the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus, will there be closure at last? Access Hollywood speaks exclusively with Kristin's family attorney Jim Murphy, who is dropping new bombshells uncovered since the arrest of two suspects, Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores, who have both pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

