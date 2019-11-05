Main Content

Kristin Davis Was A 'Fangirl' Over Rob Lowe's 'Boyish Pretty' Looks In The '80s: 'The Beauty Was Stunning'

CLIP11/04/19
Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe are looking back on their early days in Hollywood! While chatting with All Access co-host Sibley Scoles about their new Netflix film "Holiday in the Wild," the actors reacted to a photo of themselves from their 1999 two-part miniseries "Atomic Train." "Can I just say, we don't look all that much different!" Rob said of the throwback pic. Kristin also reflected on Rob's dashing looks from his Brat Pack days, telling Access, "the beauty was stunning – like shocking!" "Holiday in the Wild" is available to stream on Netflix now.

