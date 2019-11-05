Also available on the nbc app

Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe are looking back on their early days in Hollywood! While chatting with All Access co-host Sibley Scoles about their new Netflix film "Holiday in the Wild," the actors reacted to a photo of themselves from their 1999 two-part miniseries "Atomic Train." "Can I just say, we don't look all that much different!" Rob said of the throwback pic. Kristin also reflected on Rob's dashing looks from his Brat Pack days, telling Access, "the beauty was stunning – like shocking!" "Holiday in the Wild" is available to stream on Netflix now.

