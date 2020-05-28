Also available on the NBC app

After adopting two children as a single mother, Kristin Davis is helping bring the joys of parenthood to "Bachelor" alum Kristy Katzmann on "Labor of Love." The women tell Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover how their new show explores modern parenthood as Kristy meets 15 potential suitors all ready to start a family – and will have to do whatever it takes to prove it! "Labor of Love" airs Thursdays at 9 PM ET/PT on Fox.

