Kristin Chenoweth Will Put You Into The Holiday Spirit With New Christmas Song (EXCLUSIVE)

Kristin Chenoweth is spreading holiday cheer with her amazing voice! At the movie premiere of her Hallmark Channel flick "A Christmas Love Story," Kristin wowed the crowd with an epic performance of her new original song "When Angels Land." Check out Access Hollywood's exclusive clip of the performance! Plus, Michelle Vicary, who is the Executive Vice President of Programming and Network Publicity for Crown Media Family Networks, shares why this year's "Countdown to Christmas" on Hallmark Channel will be the best one yet!

