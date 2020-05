Also available on the NBC app

Kristin Chenoweth is an expert when it comes to Christmas carols! While backstage at Access, co-host Scott Evans surprised the Broadway star with a fun round of "Name that Tune: Holiday Edition." She guessed all of the songs Scott played and even sang along to some! Kristin's new holiday movie, "A Christmas Love Story," premieres Dec. 7 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

