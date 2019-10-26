Also available on the NBC app

Kristin Chenowith and Dove Cameron are just two peas in a pod! At the Hallmark Channel premiere of her new flick "A Christmas Love Story," the entertainer gushed over her "Descendants" co-star. The actress told Access Hollywood all about the family reunion she had with Dove at an L.A. Opera production of "The Light in the Piazza." Kristin, who stars as Maleficent in the hit Disney franchise, also hinted at a possible "Descendants 4" movie.

Appearing: