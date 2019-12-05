Kristin Chenoweth Reveals The Surprising Role She Wants In Upcoming 'Wicked' Movie

Also available on the NBC app

Kristin Chenoweth joined Access Hollywood hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans to chat about her new Hallmark Channel flick, "A Christmas Love Story," which debuts on Dec. 7. Kristin gushes about working with Scott Wolf on the holiday movie, sharing that the two co-stars "fell in love with each other as friends." The iconic singer also jokingly reveals how she helped her pal Sterling K. Brown snag his "Frozen 2" role. Plus, Kristin, who played Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway hit "Wicked," reveals the surprising role she wants in the upcoming film adaption.

