Kristin Chenoweth is giving back to her beloved Broadway during the coronavirus pandemic. The star joins Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover for an #AccessAtHome Instagram Live interview and shares how she's helping the Actors' Fund raise money for stage workers struggling in the midst of halted productions. Kristin goes on to share her excitement about appearing on the one-night-only March 22 return of "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" alongside an all-star lineup including Idina Menzel, Sarah Jessica Parker and more. The actress and singer also discusses how she's making sure her own team is staying compensated despite multiple concert dates being postponed. And, Kristin and Kit introduce their respective significant others for a hilarious Q&A session and impromptu singalong!

