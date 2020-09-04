Also available on the nbc app

Jay Cutler is setting the record straight on his relationship status! The former NFL star broke his silence on claims that he's now dating Fox Nation personality Tomi Lahren amid his divorce from Kristin Cavallari. The retired athlete and the controversial political pundit sparked a social media firestorm following the news of their night out together at a bar in Nashville. An eyewitness previously told E! News, "The two of them were having a lot of fun together at a table along with two other friends."

Appearing: