At NBC's Summer Press Day, "The Hills" alum Kristin Cavallari tells Access about returning to reality TV in "Very Cavallari" on E! Find out what fans will see from Kristin and husband Jay Cutler on the show. Plus, Kristin explains why she won't show her kids' faces on TV. And, the reality star tells Access more about the women featured on the show, who are helping her with her business and the launch her Nashville store. "Very Cavallari" premieres July 8 at 10/9c on E!

