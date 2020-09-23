Also available on the nbc app

Kristin Cavallari is speaking her truth about the end of her marriage to Jay Cutler! Five months after the two announced their breakup, the "Hills" alum got candid about her split from the former NFL star in an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, revealing that their decision to call it quits "didn't happen overnight." "We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made. … I still care so much about him and talk to him almost every day," she said.

